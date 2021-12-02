STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Home Ministry sets up task force to curb suicides in para troops

The taskforce is headed by CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, while a special or additional DG of the BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB and Assam Rifles will be member.

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Home Ministry has set up a task force comprising its senior-most officers for the prevention of suicide by central paramilitary forces personnel who render internal security duties in some of the most challenging conditions and arduous terrains.

The taskforce is headed by CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, while a special or additional DG of the BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB and Assam Rifles will be members.

The taskforce will draw a plan to “identify relevant risk factors and protective factors at the individual level; look at the existing and futuristic protective factors and study prevention strategies and also conduct research and interact with domain experts,” according to the terms of reference.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

