Union Home Ministry sets up task force to curb suicides in para troops

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has set up a task force comprising its senior-most officers for the prevention of suicide by central paramilitary forces personnel who render internal security duties in some of the most challenging conditions and arduous terrains.

The taskforce is headed by CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, while a special or additional DG of the BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB and Assam Rifles will be members.

The taskforce will draw a plan to “identify relevant risk factors and protective factors at the individual level; look at the existing and futuristic protective factors and study prevention strategies and also conduct research and interact with domain experts,” according to the terms of reference.

