STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive; genome sequencing for Omicron underway: Government

Health minister Mandaviya said a decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise.

Published: 03rd December 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.

Replying to a debate on the pandemic in the Lok Sabha, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases.

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise," he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid test genome sequencing omicron
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp