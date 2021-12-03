STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP promises replica of Delhi education system in Punjab

Kejriwal said high quality and free education for every child will be his party’s priority if it comes to power. He also promised an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for families of soldiers. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd during Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made a fourth promise for poll-bound Punjab.

He said high quality and free education for every child will be his party’s priority if it comes to power. He also promised an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for families of soldiers who died on duty.

Speaking during AAP’s Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot, Kejriwal said, “Like in Delhi, AAP government will provide the best and free government education in Punjab. Children of the rich and the poor will receive the same education. The development of Punjab and the country is possible only if children get free education,” he said, adding that 25 per cent of the Delhi government’s budget is spent on education.

Kejriwal said 99.97 per cent students of Delhi government schools have cleared board exams, and students of these schools have secured admission in medical and engineering courses.

He said before AAP came to power, the state of education in Delhi government schools was bad, which his government rectified.

Referring to the government education system in Punjab, Kejriwal said teachers in the state were unhappy as they were not paid a respectable salary.

Appealing for the formation of AAP government in Punjab, Kejriwal said new schools will be built and old, renovated.

Delhi’s Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the pitiable condition of government schools in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency of CM Charanjit Singh Channi shows how bad things are.

A temporary teacher earns Rs 6,000. Kejriwal said the government in Delhi pays Rs 1 crore as honorarium to the families of army personnel, police personnel and government employees who die in the line of duty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp