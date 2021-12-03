Adani, IRB Infra group to develop 600 km Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Adani Enterprises and IRB Infrastructure Developers have emerged as preferred bidders for developing the around 600-km long Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj.

The prestigious expressway project will be developed in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode under Design, Built, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

This six lane access-controlled expressway with a route alignment connecting NH-334 in Meerut with NH-2 at Prayagraj being developed under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is designed in such a way so that it could be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

Ganga Expressway’s Phase 1 has been divided into four groups for development with each group comprising of three civil packages. The concession period is 30 years and land acquisition progress currently stands at 94% completion.

Under group I, IRB Infrastructure Developers will execute the project up to 129.7 km from Meerut to Amroha. In group II, Adani enterprises will develop 151.700 km of expressway from Badaun to Hardoi. Similarly, under group three, Adani Enterprises will further develop 155.7 km of the expressway from Hardoi to Unnao. Under group four of the first phase of the project, Adani Enterprises will develop 156.947 km of expressway from Unnao to Prayagraj.

UPEIDA had invited RFQ in March 2021 with a three year deadline. Technical bids were opened by UPEIDA last week. A total of 12 bids were received – one for each group – from Adani, Ashoka Buildcon and IRB.