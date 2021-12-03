STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Punjab polls, ex-DGP Virk, industrialist Harcharan Singh Ranauta and some others join BJP

Published: 03rd December 2021 04:02 PM

Newly inducted BJP leaders in Punjab. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, several prominent people from the state, including former director general of police (DGP) Sarbdeep Singh Virk, joined the BJP here on Friday.

Union minister and the BJP's in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed them into the party and said their induction will further strengthen the organisation in the state.

Virk, former chairman of Punjab cooperative bank Avtar Singh Zira, industrialist Harcharan Singh Ranauta and former SAD leader Sarabjit Singh Makkar were among those who joined the BJP.

Several noted personalities from Punjab have joined the BJP in the past few days and some more are expected to join it ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

Comments

