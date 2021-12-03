STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress in 'deep freezer', Opposition forces want Mamata to lead: TMC mouthpiece

The TMC, which had been inducting disgruntled Congress leaders in its fold, iterated in its mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' that it was committed to fight the BJP.

Published: 03rd December 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing war of words between the TMC and the Congress, the ruling camp in West Bengal on Friday launched a fresh attack on the grand old party, stating that it has gone into a "deep freezer" with opposition forces now looking up to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to fill the vacuum.

The TMC, which had been inducting disgruntled Congress leaders in its fold, iterated in its mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' that it was committed to fight the BJP.

Referring to Prashant Kishor's latest tweet against the Congress, the article said it's not just the poll strategist but also Congress leaders themselves who are criticising the party leadership.

"The TMC has been saying this for a long time that the Congress is a spent force. They don't have the zeal to fight the BJP. The party is so bogged down by infighting that it hardly has time or energy to build an opposition. The UPA does not exist," the article titled 'Congress in deep freezer' said.

"The country currently needs an alternative front and opposition parties have given that responsibility to Mamata Banerjee. They are looking up to her to fill the vacuum. She is presently the most popular opposition face in the country," it said.

Kishor, on Thursday, took to Twitter and said that Congress' leadership is not the "divine right" of an individual, especially when the party has "lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years", in an apparent dig at senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Banerjee during her recent visit to Mumbai had said that "UPA doesn't exist".

The ruling camp of West Bengal, which is trying to expand its footprint nationally, has been up in arms against the grand old party over its alleged failure to counter the BJP.

In a massive jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs, led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma, joined the TMC last week.

The TMC, in its bid to enter Tripura's political arena in a big way, recently engaged in a bitter battle with the BJP during the municipal elections there.

It is also gearing up to contest the assembly elections in Goa to pitch Banerjee firmly as the foremost anti-BJP opposition voice.

Earlier, the TMC, in its mouthpiece, had termed the Congress as an "incapable and incompetent" party, and maintained that the Mamata Banerjee-led camp cannot be blamed for Congress leaders jumping ship.

The ties between the Congress and the TMC got further strained after 'Jago Bangla' recently claimed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC mamata banerjee
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp