STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Consistent efforts by UP govt to empower specially-abled people: CM Yogi

He honoured meritorious students from special schools, specially-abled people and organisations working for 'divyangjan' empowerment on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons.

Published: 03rd December 2021 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of encouraging the specially-abled people, Uttar Pradesh in a span of four-and a half years has made consistent efforts to empower them in every way, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday.

"Our government performed dedicatedly to uplift and empower the specially-abled people. We strived towards developing their talent and to channelize their energies towards nation-building. We are working on a war-footing to provide motorized tricycles to 100 Divyangjans in every district," the chief minister said.

He honoured meritorious students from special schools, specially-abled people and organisations working for 'divyangjan' empowerment on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons. "Prime Minister Modi has recognized the talent of Divyangjan very closely," he said.

At the event organized at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, in addition to the distribution of state-level awards to the organizations working for Divyangjan, the chief minister also distributed assistive devices to the specially-abled people.

Adityanath urged the organizations working towards the empowerment of 'Divyangjans' to show sensitivity by joining this work of virtue and to take the benefits of the schemes of the government to as many people as possible.

Extending his greeting to the children and the people who got felicitated, the chief minister said,"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Paralympic athletes have proved that nothing can stop you if you are determined. Our athletes never let their physical disabilities stop them, instead they made it their strength".

"It was their hard work and talent which made the country proud and India got 19 medals. The state government honoured all the medal winners to encourage them, " he noted.

"Success in Paralympics shows that if they are given even a little encouragement, they benefit the nation with their talent," Adityanath said. The chief minister also stressed the need for connecting the specially-abled people with technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adithyanath
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp