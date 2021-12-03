Covid impact more on poor than rich, shows Jharkhand study

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A socio-economic survey conducted by National Health Mission (NHM), Jharkhand, says the impact of Covid-19 has been more among the poor and vulnerable population. The survey was conducted in 11 districts — Chatra, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Lohardaga, Sahibganj, Saraikela, Simdega and West Singhbhum. It gathered a sample size of 443 deaths, revealing that 62.2 per cent of the deceased were from the lower income groups earning less than Rs 10,000 a month.

The study also suggested that out of 443 deaths in these districts, 331 (74.72%) were male and 112 (25.28%) were female. The study was conducted by Chief Minister’s Health Advisor and Fellow at NHM, Jharkhand Tejkaran Charan. The data was collected with the help of district WHO representatives. Notably, the death toll till October 31 in Jharkhand was 5,138 as against 3,48,764 total confirmed cases.

“Of 443 deaths in 11 districts, 157 (35.4%) of those who died earned less than Rs 4,000 per month and overall, 276 (62.2%) earned less than Rs 10,000 per month. The effect of Covid has been severe on poor people,” said Charan. Only 13% of the people who died earned more than Rs 25,000 or more, he added.

“This shows that the impact of the pandemic has been more on the poor and vulnerable population rather than the better earning population,” said Charan. The survey also suggested that 66% of the persons who died were unskilled and employed in the unorganised sector. Of them, 110 (almost 25%) were labourers and farmers.

Another significant finding indicates that the number of deaths is high for persons travelling more than 10 km for Covid treatment. Only 44 (9.9%) people travelled less than 2 km to get 19 treatment as against 273 (61.6%) who died after travelling more than 10 km. An analysis of expenditures incurred indicates that, on an average, expenditure on each of the patients dying of Covid-19 was Rs 83,736.

Cost of treatment ‘extraordinarily’ high

The study shows that in a sample size of 443 deaths, where 55% of the persons held Ayushman Bharat cards, the expenditure was extraordinarily high. This, avccording to the study, indicates loopholes in the current service delivery at both public and private facilities.