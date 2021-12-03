STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa Forward Party's Jayesh Salgaonkar quits as MLA, to join BJP

He would be joining the ruling BJP on Friday afternoon, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters.

Published: 03rd December 2021

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar on Thursday resigned as legislator ahead of Assembly elections in the coastal state early next year.

He would be joining the ruling BJP on Friday afternoon, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters.

Salgaonkar on Thursday evening handed his resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

Minutes later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said "anyone who wants to join BJP is welcome."

With Salgaonkar's resignation, the effective strength of the 40-member Goa Assembly has been reduced to 38.

Luizinho Faleiro had resigned earlier this year to join Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).

Tanavade said that Salgaonkar has not been assured ticket from Saligao constituency and he would be joining the BJP unconditionally.

The party will conduct a survey in the constituency before deciding on the ticket, the state BJP chief added.

Salgaonkar was not available for comment.

Reacting to the development, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai tweeted, "The 'loose tooth' who has been flirting with the @BJP4Goa has fallen off at night! The desperation of @DrPramodPSawant and his party cronies, shaken b our unity with @INCIndia, to deny #Goans a future at any cost is now apparent. Immoral and unethical acts have taken place. FOR SURE!" The GFP's strength in the House is now reduced to two from three.

The BJP has 27 members, Congress four, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Nationalist Congress Party one each and there are three independents.

