STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana police detain 20 protesters in Gurugram for trying to disrupt namaz

Bharat Mata Vahini leader Dinesh Bharti has been active in such protests across sites in Gurugram. The local administration had even cancelled permission given for public prayers at some sites.

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

police

As they continued to raise slogans, the police detained them and took them to the police station (Image used for representational purposes)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It has been more than two months but the row over namaz being offered in Gurugram does not seem to get over, with around 20 people who raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram during 'jumma prayers' being detained by the Haryana Police in Sector 37 of the millennium city.

Police sources said the protestors gathered at a site in Sector 37 where namaz was being offered and raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram and tried to disrupt the prayers. After several people parked their trucks and buses at the designated namaz site, the Haryana Police gave repeated warnings to the protesters including Bharat Mata Vahini leader Dinesh Bharti to stop escalating communal tension but they continued to raise slogans and thus the police detained them and took them to the police station.

A senior police official said, "The protesters were creating a law and order issue so some of them were detained. There was heavy police deployment since morning and the police avoided any unwanted situation."

The disruption comes three days after a complaint was registered against three leaders of Hindu right-wing groups for allegedly making inflammatory speeches over the controversy.

As soon as the protestors were detained, a video went viral on social media in which it was alleged by the protestors that the police misbehaved with them and dragged them though they were holding peaceful protests.

Bharat Mata Vahini leader Dinesh Bharti has been active in such protests across sites in Gurugram since September.

The Gurugram administration had even cancelled explicit permission given for such public prayers in some sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Police Gurugram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp