Haryana police detain 20 protesters in Gurugram for trying to disrupt namaz

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It has been more than two months but the row over namaz being offered in Gurugram does not seem to get over, with around 20 people who raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram during 'jumma prayers' being detained by the Haryana Police in Sector 37 of the millennium city.

Police sources said the protestors gathered at a site in Sector 37 where namaz was being offered and raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram and tried to disrupt the prayers. After several people parked their trucks and buses at the designated namaz site, the Haryana Police gave repeated warnings to the protesters including Bharat Mata Vahini leader Dinesh Bharti to stop escalating communal tension but they continued to raise slogans and thus the police detained them and took them to the police station.

A senior police official said, "The protesters were creating a law and order issue so some of them were detained. There was heavy police deployment since morning and the police avoided any unwanted situation."

The disruption comes three days after a complaint was registered against three leaders of Hindu right-wing groups for allegedly making inflammatory speeches over the controversy.

As soon as the protestors were detained, a video went viral on social media in which it was alleged by the protestors that the police misbehaved with them and dragged them though they were holding peaceful protests.

Bharat Mata Vahini leader Dinesh Bharti has been active in such protests across sites in Gurugram since September.

The Gurugram administration had even cancelled explicit permission given for such public prayers in some sites.