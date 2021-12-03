In bizarre incident, Mirage-2000 tyre stolen from truck heading to air base in Jodhpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A bizarre incident of theft has been reported at the Ashiana police station in Lucknow claiming that a brand new tyre of a Mirage fighter jet was stolen from a moving truck on Shaheed Path while being transported to Jodhpur in Rajasthan recently. Having registered the FIR, Ashiana police are interrogating the driver of the truck.

As per information, unidentified miscreants riding a black Scorpio car allegedly stole the tyre from the moving truck by cutting the rope that was attached to the tyre. A case has been registered at Ashiana police station on the complaint of the truck driver. The case of theft has been lodged under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. Ashiana Police is examining the CCTV footage at Shaheed Path. As per police sources, five Mirage fighter jet tyres from the Air Command Station in the Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow were being sent to Jodhpur air base.

Confirming the incident, a statement issued by the Indian Air Force said that on November 27, during a road transit of an IAF logistics consignment, the theft of an aircraft tyre was reported in Lucknow by the truck driver. The IAF is providing all necessary assistance to Lucknow police in the investigation.

According to the FIR, at around 2 am on the night of November 27, the truck from which these tyres were being transported got stuck in a jam on Shaheed Path. During the jam, two people who got down from the black Scorpio near the SR Hotel on Shaheed Path stole a tyre by cutting the rope. The driver of the truck, Hem Singh Rawat, wrote in the FIR that he could not catch the thieves due to traffic. Rawat then reported the theft to the police control room. The security team of the Air Force is also searching for CCTV footage from the Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force base to the place of the incident. At the same time, the security agency of the Air Force is also interrogating the driver of the trailer.

The driver Hem Singh Rawat said that his truck was laden with six Mirage-2000 tyres to be transported to Jodhpur from Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force base. According to the driver, his transport company does the work of transporting spare parts of fighter planes. It is not possible to use Mirage tyres anywhere else, so this entire incident is being looked at with suspicion. At the same time, information is also being collected about those who buy junk of the Air Force and the Army.

The truck was also carrying eight different items including two bomb trollies, a refueller vehicle, one universal trolly, six aircraft nose tyres, five aircraft main tyres, a seven step ladder, a five step ladder and two CO2 trollies.