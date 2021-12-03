STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jagdish Thakor appointed Gujarat Congress president

The appointment comes ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

Published: 03rd December 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Jagdish Thakor as the new president of the Gujarat Congress replacing Amit Chavda.

The appointment comes ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

"Congress president has appointed Shri Jagdish Thakor as the President, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said on Friday.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President, Shri Amit Chavda," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat congress president Jagdish Thakor Gujarat elections Gujarat polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp