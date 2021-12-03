Kangana Ranaut’s car gheraoed over her anti-farmer statements; police intervene to restore peace

Express News Service



CHANDIGARH: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s car was gheraoed by farmers near Kitarpur Sahib over her anti-farmer statements. Police had to intervene and hold talks with the protesters before she was later let off.

Police sources said that the vehicles of Kangana Ranaut were stopped at Bunga Sahib near Kitarpur Sahib on the Ropar-Manali highway by the farmers to protest against her comments during the farmers' agitation when she was on her way from Kulu in Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh.

The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union were reportedly following her from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh .when she reached Bunga Sahib farmers especially women in large numbers sat in front of her car blocking the road.

Sources said that for little more than half an hour her vehicles were stopped as the actress has `Y’ category security cover of the paramilitary force, soon heavy state police force also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

The police officers held talks with the protestors before they let her off.

While farmers claimed that she tendered an `apology,’ after two women protestors spoke to her. Kangana rolled down her car window and reportedly told them that they were like her `mother’ and clarified that she never said anything derogatory against women. Then she came out of the car and hugged the women protesters. Later, she was allowed to go,’’ said a police official on condition of anonymity.

She reportedly pleaded with women protesters as she is heard saying that she has not said anything bad about farmers and women protesters but was referring to those women who were protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said sources.

Kangana was returning from Manali where she had gone to celebrate her sister’s birthday with her family. After this incident Bhunga Sahib, the farmers planned to stop her at Ropar Toll plaza but the Punjab police escorted her vehicles to Chandigarh as it diverted her cavalcade via Morinda on the pretext that there was traffic congestion at Kharar.

Confirming the incident Senior Superintendent of Police of Ropar, Vivek Sheel Soni said, "the actress' car was stopped by the farmers. But after the police intervened she was allowed to go.’’

In a video uploaded on her Instagram story, Kangana said she would have been lynched if she had no security personnel with her.