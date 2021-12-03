STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mathura: Three police personnel among five killed in accident

The dead have been identified as Head Constable Bhavani Singh, Constables Hira Devi and Kamlendra, driver Jagdish and Ravi.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:58 PM

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

MATHURA: Five people, including three police personnel, were killed and three others injured when their car hit a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here, an official said on Friday.

They were going to Haryana from Madhya Pradesh to bring back a girl who was kidnapped earlier.

While two police personnel and the driver died on the spot, the two others died in the hospital, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the accident took place when their car rammed into a divider and was broken into two parts.

At the time of the accident, they were going to Haryana's Bahadurgarh to bring back the girl.

The dead have been identified as Head Constable Bhavani Singh, Constables Hira Devi and Kamlendra, driver Jagdish and Ravi.

The condition of those injured in stable, police added.

