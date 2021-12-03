N-E insurgent group sends feelers to Assam government for peace

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), an insurgent group, has made peace overtures with the government.

The outfit’s leaders, who operate from Myanmar, are believed to have sent feelers to the government to join the mainstream.

“In Continuation with Govt of India’s efforts to bring lasting peace in the region, I welcome the desire of KLO leadership to join mainstream at an early date to resolve all issues through political dialogues,” Sarma tweeted.

‘‘Assam will fully reciprocate the KLO’s goodwill gesture.’’ Over the past few years, several insurgent groups in the Northeast signed peace accords and were disbanded.

In Assam, the ULFA-Paresh Baruah faction is lying low after announcing a unilateral ceasefire.

In Nagaland, all, except one group, are in a peace mode.

Similarly in Manipur, barring four-five groups, the remaining over 30 others are lying low.