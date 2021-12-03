STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 49 per cent of people have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in India: Data

While 79.13 Crore (84.3%) beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose only 45.82 Crore (49%) received the second dose of the vaccine.

A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Even as the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in a hike of 5.9% in the first dose coverage (till 30th Nov), and an appreciable jump of  11.7% in second dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage during the campaign, data shows only 49 percent of people have received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country on Thursday crossed 125 Crore. But, while 79.13 Crore (84.3%) beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose only 45.82 Crore (49%) received the second dose of vaccine, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to data, while 46,28,14,781 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the first dose, the number of people in the age group to receive the second dose is 23,38,72,325. 

Similarly, while 18,57,50,859 people in the age group of 45-59 years have received their first dose, the number of people in the age group to receive the vaccine was 12,33,19,876.

When it comes to persons who are over 60 years, 8,06,10,843 people received the second dose as against the 11,63,10,847 people who received the first dose.

A total of 1,03,84,113 healthcare workers and 1,83,79,693 frontline workers have received the first dose while 95,21,499 healthcare workers and 1,65,40,678 frontline workers have received their second dose.

According to the Centre, more than138 crore (1,38,50,13,650) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. However, more than 22.05Cr (22,05,87,426) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

