PAC completes 100 years, President to inaugurate celebration in Central Hall of Parliament 

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the centennial year celebration of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

Besides top dignitaries, representatives of a number of countries will take part in the commemoration meeting, said the PAC chairman and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He said that vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the gathering on the occasion.

Chowdhury, while speaking to the reporters, said that the President will release the centennial souvenir of PAC. "An exhibition showcasing the century-long journey of the committee will also be inaugurated by the President during the inaugural session," he said.

Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, presiding officers of legislative bodies in the country will also take part in the commemoration programme.

Representatives of Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania and Maldives have confirmed their participation in the commemoration event at the Central Hall, added Chowdhury.

The PAC will deliberate on a four-agenda theme on the working of the Committee over two days, which will include discussions on the functioning of PAC in present times, challenges and the way forward. The PAC will also seek to collect information from non-governmental sources and assess outcomes of programmes, schemes and projects of the Central government.

"The PAC will also deliberate on the implementation of recommendations of its reports, including adherence to timelines and mechanism for strict compliance. The members will also dwell upon the issue of PAC as a development partner, with a focus on strengthening of systems and promoting good governance. Also, on the agenda for the discussions will be the impact of PAC, ensuring citizens' right to due process and value for taxpayers' money," said Chowdhury.