Punjab CM Channi slams Amarinder for 'myopic mindset', says Kejriwal a rumour monger

CHANDIGARH: Slamming former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for a 'myopic mindset' towards the poor and common man, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said the 'Maharaja' targeted him because he had raised issues of the common man. He also attacked Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he has little knowledge about the state and is groping in the dark to fulfill his lust for power.

Addressing a public gathering at Bhoa near Pathankot, Channi said that as he comes from a family with a humble background, he always impressed upon the former Chief Minister to safeguard the interests of the common man. However, he said that instead of resolving the issues to give a reprieve to the poor and downtrodden, the 'Maharaja' started victimizing him. He said he continued his struggle for the underprivileged masses due to which the haughty 'Maharaja' was ousted by the Congress.

Channi said that only the Congress can take a revolutionary decision to oust a 'Maharaja' and bestow the CM's responsibility on a common man. However, he said that this revolution can be sustained only if all the common and needy people stand united to support the Congress. Channi categorically said that the powerful elite class is conniving to destabilize this common man’s government by dividing the poor on sectarian lines.

Lashing out at the Akalis, BJP and Amarinder, he said that they are partners in crime against the people of Punjab. He said the trio of Modi, Badal and Captain had connived to pass anti-farm laws for jeopardizing interests of state. Channi said the Akalis are the mother of this anti-farm law as they had passed a bill on contract farming in the Punjab assembly in 2013, which later became the basis of the draconian farm laws, adding that they were hand in glove with BJP to pass these black laws in Parliament.

He further said that an elite and unholy nexus of politicians across party lines had grabbed power from the common man just to loot Punjab. He said that the members of this elite group like the Badals and Captain have a common bond in the form of their own vested interests and plundered the state adding that they have been willfully doing so by enjoying the fruits of power in a game of musical chairs where the ruler changes after every five years but power remains in their hands. However, CM Channi said that now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man.

Channi said that as he has himself faced hardships, he is well aware of the woes of common man. He said that due to this, he is ensuring optimal utilisation of all government funds for the well being of the poor and common man. He said that this duty will continue till he is in the CM seat.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Channi said he is a rumour monger who knows nothing about the state but pokes his nose in everything. Channi said that such cheap politics will never be successful in the state.

He said that Kejriwal is a power-greedy outsider who desires to rule Punjab due to which he is trying to mislead Punjabis. He unequivocally said that Kejriwal and company must remember that history is witness to the fact that Punjabis love their land and people adding that neither they had ever allowed nor they will permit any outsider in future to rule their state. Channi said the Kejriwal government has failed in Delhi whereas the Congress is delivering its best to the people.