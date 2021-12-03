STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rebel AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu not to contest upcoming Punjab assembly polls

Sandhu, an MLA from Kharar assembly constituency in Mohali, was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party for "anti-party" activities in 2018.

Published: 03rd December 2021 11:46 AM

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Rebel AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu on Thursday said he will not contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

Sandhu, who went live on his Facebook page, said though he had options to join any traditional political party, he will not do so.

"Should I join any of the traditional parties like some of my colleagues have done? This option is with me and I have more than one option. I thought about it in detail and there have also been speculations on social media," he said.

"But my conscience does not allow me to change the party. I make it clear that I am not joining any traditional party. Had there been a viable third or fourth front, I could have considered it but that is unlikely. I will be active in public life," he said.

"But I have no intention to fight the polls. I am not contesting," said Sandhu, who is a first-time MLA.

