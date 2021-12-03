STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restoration of concessions not found feasible at present: Railway Minister

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that it had received representations from several quarters to restore the facility.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways has informed Parliament that at present, it did not find it feasible to restore concessions on rail tickets that have been suspended since the pandemic.

"In view of Pandemic & Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students) have been withdrawn from 20.03.2020.

"Representation/request/suggestions from different quarters have been received for restoration of all concessions.

The matter has been examined but not found feasible at present," he said.

Pre-Covid, Railway provided concessions in 54 categories.

