Talks between Haryana farmers leaders and CM Khattar remained inconclusive

Chaduni said that the Haryana Police has registered more than 200 cases against more than 48,000 farmers at different police stations across the state on various charges.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The talks between the Haryana farmers unions and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar proved inconclusive as no consensus could be reached on the three key demands raised by the farmers.

After more than two hours of talks held today evening between Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the farmer leaders at the CM’s residence here, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni Group) Haryana President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, "There is no consensus on the issues which we raised with the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the meeting today evening, thus the talks yielded no result. We had two rounds of talks with Khattar for more than two hours. Now our next strategy will be discussed and deliberated in tomorrow’s meeting of the SKM at the Singhu border."

"We had raised three demands firstly that the cases registered on the farmers in Haryana should be cancelled, second demand was that the farmers belonging to the state who have died in the year-long farmers agitation should be given compensation by the government including a government job to the kin of the deceased farmers and last that land should be given on the Kundli border to built a memorial,’’ he said.

Sources said that the government has sought data from various districts regarding the cases registered against farmers during the agitation.

A few days back as many as 26 farmers’ unions of Haryana participated in meeting, which was presided over by farmer leader Mandeep Singh Nathwan. But the BKU (Charuni) union did not attend that meeting. they had stated that the movement would not end till the government withdrew the cases registered against the farmers in the state. While CM Khattar on Thursday at Karnal had said that the state government will invite farmers’ unions for talks and issues will be discussed with them during that meeting.

