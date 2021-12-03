STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three MP cops on way to Haryana to rescue kidnapped girl among five killed in UP SUV crash

The three policemen belonged to Budera police station in Tikamgarh district of MP, an official said.

Published: 03rd December 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

TIKAMGARH: Three police personnel from Madhya Pradesh, who were going to Haryana in an SUV along with two others from Uttar Pradesh in order to rescue a kidnapped girl, died in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in UP on Friday morning, an official said.

The three policemen belonged to Budera police station in Tikamgarh district of MP, he said.

Three others, including a police head constable, sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital in Mathura, the official said.

"The police team was going to Haryana when their vehicle crashed into a road divider," Tikamgarh Additional Superintendent of Police M L Chourasia told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as police head constable Bhawani Prasad (52), constables Hira Devi Prajapati (32), Kamlendra Yadav (28), he added.

Two others - Preeti and Dharmendra - whom the police were taking from Uttar Pradesh to help them out in rescuing the kidnapped girl from Tikamagarh, were also killed in the accident, the ASP said.

Police head constable Rathi Ram, SUV driver Jagdish Lodhi and one Ravi Raikwar have sustained injuries, he said.

The police personnel were going to Bahadurgarh in Haryana when the accident took place, Chourasia added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna Expressway Road Accident Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp