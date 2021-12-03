STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Newly constructed road develops cracks after BJP MLA smashes coconut during inauguration

Published: 03rd December 2021 11:48 PM

By PTI

BIJNOR: A portion of a newly constructed road cracked when a BJP MLA smashed a coconut on the road to mark its inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.

Upset over the incident, BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary sat on a dharna and scolded officials over the poor quality of the road. A total of Rs 1,16,00,000 was spent on the construction of the road, according to sources. On Thursday evening, the Bijnor MLA had gone to inaugurate the seven-km-long road near Kheda village.

During the inaugural ceremony, she smashed a coconut on the road but it did not break and instead a gravel came off.

When the MLA's husband Mausam Chaudhary, who was also there on the spot, used a shovel on the newly constructed road, the surface started disintegrating.

Executive engineer at the Irrigation Division Vikas Aggarwal said a sample has been taken for analysis.

