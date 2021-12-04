STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB arrests revenue official while accepting bribe in Jammu

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a revenue official and a tout while accepting Rs 4,000 as bribe from a person for mutation of his land on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

The ACB received a complaint from a person who said that he purchased a plot of land in the Pooja Colony in Bantalab and got it registered from the competent authority and that he deposited Rs 1,000 for mutation of the land in the north tehsil office in Jammu, they said.

He alleged that Patwari Manish Charak demanded Rs 4,000 for the mutation of his land in his name, the officials said.

A case was registered, and the official and a tout, Ashif Choudhary, were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, they said.

A search was also conducted at the house of accused public servant, and further investigation in the case is going on, the officials added.

