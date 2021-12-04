STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP forms security squad with 'ranks' to protect leaders and workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district

BSP's Sidhi zonal in-charge Ram Khilawan Rajak said the party has sought permission from the police for approving this security squad.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

BSP Flag

BSP Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIDHI: Alleging that BSP leaders are facing discrimination in getting security, the Mayawati-led party has said that it has set up a "security force" to protect its leaders and cadres, an office-bearer from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday.

BSP's Sidhi zonal in-charge Ram Khilawan Rajak said the party has sought permission from the police for approving this security squad.

However, the police said there is no legal validity for such an arrangement.

"This security force will be assigned the work of protecting BSP cadres and leaders as they are being oppressed and their security is being ignored," he said.

Rajak said the security squad has been formed as per the instructions given by BSP chief Mayawati and the guidelines received from the Bhopal-based office of the party in MP.

"We are oppressed and facing discrimination in getting security for our leaders. We have made our security arrangements by forming this police force," he said.

This 16-members force includes three "inspectors, four sub-inspectors and nine constables", he said.

A video of three members of the BSP squad dressed in a white shirt and blue pants with a nameplate has surfaced on social media.

They are seen sporting blue stripes with stars on their shoulders as per their "ranks".

This video was shot when they visited the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sidhi on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anjulata Patle confirmed that BSP leaders had informed the police about such a "security force".

"No one is allowed to form such force. We have asked them to furnish the letter of authority, if any, regarding the formation of this squad," she said.

Patle said the BSP leaders were told not to wear any uniform that resembles the formal dress code of traffic police as this can mislead the people.

"We told them that legal action will be taken if this direction is not complied with," the ASP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSP Madhya Pradesh Sidhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp