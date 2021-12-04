Five hospital staff killed, one injured in Haryana road accident
CHANDIGARH: Five staffers of a private hospital in Gurugram were killed and one was severely injured in a road accident near Sadhrana village on Friday.
Sources said that the employees were returning back from a marriage of their colleague at Sadhrana to the Genesis Hospital in Sector 84 Gurugram when the accident took place around 1 am.
Their car collided with a pile of bricks and overturned.
While five of them died on the spot, one was seriously injured. A police team reached the spot after getting information and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car.
The deceased have been identified as Jagbir, 38, an electrician hailing from Rajasthan; Jiwat, 19, from Nepal; Bihar native Prince, 22, who worked as a store head; ambulance driver Sagar, 24, from Gurugram; and Niyaj Khan, 45, who had worked as a housekeeping in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. The injured has been identified as Hardik Tiwari, 21, from UP working as reception staff.