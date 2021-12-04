STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five hospital staff killed, one injured in Haryana road accident

Five staffers of a private hospital in Gurugram were killed and one was severely injured in a road accident near Sadhrana village on Friday.

Published: 04th December 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of the vehicle after the accident at Sadhrana village in Gurugram | Pti

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Five staffers of a private hospital in Gurugram were killed and one was severely injured in a road accident near Sadhrana village on Friday.

Sources said that the employees were returning back from a marriage of their colleague at Sadhrana to the Genesis Hospital in Sector 84 Gurugram when the accident took place around 1 am.  

Their car collided with a pile of bricks and overturned.

While five of them died on the spot, one was seriously injured. A police team reached the spot after getting information and retrieved the bodies from the mangled car.

The deceased have been identified as Jagbir, 38, an electrician hailing from Rajasthan; Jiwat, 19, from Nepal; Bihar native Prince, 22, who worked as a store head; ambulance driver Sagar, 24, from Gurugram; and Niyaj Khan, 45, who had worked as a housekeeping in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. The injured has been identified as Hardik Tiwari, 21, from UP working as reception staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp