STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad urges security forces to avoid collateral damage during anti-terror operations in J-K

While speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a public rally in the Rajouri district, the senior Congress leader compared militancy to the game of 'snake and ladders'.

Published: 04th December 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAJOURI: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday urged security forces to avoid collateral damage during anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

While speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a public rally in the Rajouri district, the senior Congress leader compared militancy to the game of 'snake and ladders' and said, "Non-militant, civilian killings fuel militancy and undo all the gains."

Heaping praises for the Army's work in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said, "Armymen are doing great work here in close cooperation with locals but they should avoid collateral damage during anti-terror operations."

The Congress leader said many times it has been seen terrorists run and enter a house in order to hide and security forces use explosives to blast the entire house, resulting in civilian killings. "That should be avoided," he said.

Recalling the days of his tenure, Azad said, "As chief minister, I had asked the security forces to cordon off the house and wait for two days. The militant will eventually come out. No doctor has said that you have to kill him the same day. The militant can be killed after two days."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp