STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh becomes first fully COVID-19 vaccinated state: Government

A special function is being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday, he said.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19, an official spokesperson claimed here on Saturday.

As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose, he said, adding Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve the 100 per cent first dose vaccination of adult population by the end of August.

A special function is being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday, he said.

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the function, during which COVID-19 workers will be given certificates recognising their significant role in vaccinating the citizens, he said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the state's Health Minister Rajiv Saizal will also participate in the function, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued a few days ago, the state BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap had said that Nadda will also inaugurate an out-patient department at AIIMS during his visit.

The function will be held three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 appreciated the state's efforts in the administration of vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Himachal Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp