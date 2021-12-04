STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LeT militant arrested in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir

During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Published: 04th December 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested on Saturday and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Ab Hameed Nath, a resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam in central Kashmir.

Incriminating materials, including a pistol and a magazine, five pistol rounds and a Chinese grenade, were recovered from his possession, he said.

According to police records, Nath was an active militant since February 2021, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LeT LeT Militant Budgam Kashmir Jammu Jammu And Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp