Multiple events lined up for launch of Kashi Corridor

While the PM will reach the venue on a boat via the Ganga to inaugurate the project, the three-day extravaganza on December 12, 13 and 14 will be celebrated like Diwali and Dev Deepawali.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A gala event on the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor seems to be in store on  December 13 when PM Narendra Modi will launch his dream project.

While the PM will reach the venue on a boat via the Ganga to inaugurate the project, the three-day extravaganza on December 12, 13 and 14 will be celebrated like Diwali and Dev Deepawali with huge participation by people of Varanasi.

A direct access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple from the side of the river Ganga has become possible with the completion of project which had started in March 2019.

Moreover, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham is set to emerge as a symbol of nationality too in near future as the Uttar Pradesh government intends to install idols of Bharat Mata, Rani Ahilyabai, Kartikeya and Adi Shankaracharya on its premises.

Bharat Mata’s statue will be placed in the middle of the Ganga. 

