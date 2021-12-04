STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Need state-wise compensation for farmers who died in protests, says Rakesh Tikait ahead of SKM meeting

Tikait further said that the talks between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers, which was held on Friday, remained inconclusive.

Published: 04th December 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly farmer talks to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, centre, during a rally at Ghazipur, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KAUSHAMBI: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has called for state-wise compensation and employment for the kin of farmers who lost their lives while agitating against the farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, ahead of the scheduled meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, Tikait said, "Our demand for minimum support price (MSP) is from the Government of India. The talks have just started, we will see how it goes. We won't develop any strategies today, we will only discuss how the agitation should move forward."

Tikait further said that the talks between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers, which was held on Friday, remained inconclusive.

"Talks between Haryana CM and farmers yesterday remained inconclusive, although they have agreed to take back the cases registered against farmers. Like Punjab, we need state-wise compensation for deaths of farmers and employment," he added.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. 

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an aegis of farmers' union, is likely to take action on the ongoing farmers' agitation on Saturday, days after the Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill.

The SKM said that they have decided to wait for the union government to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official communication by the SKM on November 28 read, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to wait for the Government of India to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to the Prime Minister of India on November 21. SKM decided to give more time to the Central Government by suspending the planned Tractor March to Sansad from November 29. Protesting farmers will take a decision on further action, in the next meeting fixed on December 4 of Samyukt Kisan Morcha."

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on November 27 had said that SKM has given time till December 4 to the government to listen to the farmer's demands.

"That (SKM's scheduled march to the Parliament on November 29) has been postponed. We have given time to the Central government until December 4 to think. Committee will take its further decision on December 4," Tikait said.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikai Samyukt Kisan Morcha Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp