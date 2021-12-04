STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to unite opposition by including both Congress and non-UPA parties: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that without Congress there cannot be unity of opposition.

Published: 04th December 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said there could not be a united opposition without the Congress, but parties outside the UPA camp should also be part of such an alliance.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had said during her Mumbai visit earlier this week that there was "no UPA now", and also taken potshots at the Congress leadership.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Malik said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that without Congress there cannot be unity of opposition.

At the same time, there are also about 150 Lok Sabha members from opposition who are not part of the UPA, said the Maharashtra minister.

"We need to bring all the opposition together. Sharad Pawar is ready to work on this," he added.

As to who would lead an opposition alliance against the BJP, Malik said Pawar had clearly stated that there would be collective leadership.

