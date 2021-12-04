STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India in one day

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late Saturday night.

Published: 04th December 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in a day crossed one crore on Saturday after more than two months, taking the total jabs given so far to over 127.5 crore, amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Four cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India so far. The vaccination has gathered pace in the country over the last one week after South Africa reported the new variant which has been designated as a variant of concern by WHO. More than one crore vaccine doses have been administered till 8.15 pm on Saturday.

"India achieves another 1,00,00,000 #COVID19 vaccinations today! With the #HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's #LargestVaccinationDrive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late Saturday night.

According to the government data, 59.32 lakh vaccine doses on average were administered per day in November compared to 19.69 lakh doses per day in May this year.

Besides, 55.77 lakh doses on average were administered per day in October, 78.69 lakh in September and 59.29 lakh in August. Officials said around 84.8 per cent of the adult population in India has been given the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 50 per cent has received the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp