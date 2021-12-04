STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 4000 Indians staying in 75 countries died due to Covid-19

As many as 200 Indians working in Bahrain , 109 in Qatar, 43 in Nepal, 34 in Nigeria, and the rest in other countries had reportedly died due to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 4,048 Indians living in different countries lost their lives after testing positive with the Covid-19 during the pandemic. Among them, the highest casualties of 1,154 Indians were reported from Saudi Arabia followed by 894 casualties from UAE, 668 from Kuwait, and 551 from Oman.

According to official information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Lok Sabha, total casualties of 4048 Indians were reported from 75 countries. As many as 200 Indians working in Bahrain , 109 in Qatar, 43 in Nepal, 34 in Nigeria, and the rest in other countries had reportedly died due to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

