Punjab: SIT to visit camp for questioning as Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries skip third summon

The administrative head and the vice head of Haryana's Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda Vipassana and PR Nain were summoned for questioning, but neither showed up for three consecutive summons.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUDHIANA: Special Investigating Team (SIT) chief and Ludhiana Inspector General of Police (IGP) S.P.S Parmar on Friday said that the team would visit the camp for questioning Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries after they skip their third summon in connection with the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village's Guru Granth Sahib theft case.

Nain had sent his medical when summoned for the second time while Vipassana had skipped it altogether.

SIT head SPS Parmar said, "Dera Sacha Sauda admin head Vipassana, vice-head PR Nain fail to appear before SIT today, this was the third summon. So we have decided to go to the Dera for questioning."

The incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October 2015 following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot.

The incident caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community.

