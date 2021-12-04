Row in Bihar assembly as AIMIM MLAs refuse to sing vande mataram

By Express News Service

PATNA: Five MLAs of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday triggered a row on Friday when they refused to recite ‘Vande Mataram’ on the concluding day of the Winter Session of the Bihar Assembly.

AIMIM’s state chief and Amour legislator Akhtarul Iman contended that the group did not have any problem in singing the national anthem but there was an objection to ‘Vande Mataram’.

“The Assembly Speaker has started a new tradition by asking the honourable members of the House to recite the national song. The old tradition (of singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’) should prevail,” he contended.

To a query, Iman sought to know the reason for reciting the national song or national anthem on every occasion.

“Some people are vegetarian while some non-vegetarian. It’s their choice to prefer which one. Similarly, the new tradition should not be thrust upon every member of the House. I do have objections over reciting ‘Vande Matram’,” he asserted.

The AIMIM leader asserted that he has full faith in the Constitution of the country.

“That is why we contested elections and got elected through democratic system. But our Constitution doesn’t make it mandatory for every citizen to recite the national anthem.”

The AIMIM law maker’s statement invited sharp reactions from the BJP, with senior leader Sanjay Singh saying that the statement of Iman clearly shows his intention.

“It’s a matter of concern that lawmakers are refusing to recite the national song or national anthem. That means they have scant respect and honour for the nation’s democratic set up,” Singh added.