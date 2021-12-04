STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SHO in Rajasthan suspended for refusing to register gangrape case

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two men when she was was on her way to college on November 29.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A police sub inspector was suspended for allegedly refusing to register a case of gangrape in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an official said on Saturday.

Though she initially kept the incident under wraps, she later revealed her ordeal to her family members, following which they arrived at the Ucchain police station on Thursday, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Bishnoi said.

"Station House Office Shravan Pathak, a sub inspector, refused to register a case. The woman's family members met me yesterday and lodged a complaint. A case of gangrape was registered and the SHO was suspended," the SP said.

He said that matter was under investigation and no arrests were made yet.

