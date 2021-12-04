STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura jawan guns down 2 colleagues, held

All of them were posted at a drilling site of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation at Konaban.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Tripura State Rifles jawan gunned down two colleagues before he was arrested by the police.

The incident of fragging took place in western Tripura on Saturday.

The police said rifleman Sukanta Das (38) had picked up an altercation with Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia (47) and Nayeb Subedar Kiran Jamatia (37) for some reason. During the course of the tiff, Das fired at the duo with his service rifle, killing Singh on the spot. Jamatia succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Later, the assailant was disarmed and arrested, the police said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed condolences. “My homage to our brave personnel of Tripura State Rifles, Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia & Nb Subedar Kiran Jamatia who died while on duty today,” Deb tweeted.

The Tripura government has decided to give an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. They will also get benefits under the die-in-harness scheme, the CM said.

In a similar incident on September 23, two Border Security Force personnel were killed and a sub-inspector was injured at Khagrachari in the state’s Gomati district.

