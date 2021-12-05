STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

13 civilians killed by security forces in Nagaland, 6 tribes decide to withdraw from Hornbill Festival

Konyak (tribe) leaders in the district said six people had lost their lives on Saturday evening and seven others succumbed to their injuries till Sunday morning.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

The bodies were being brought to district headquarters Mon for post-mortem. The situation was said to be tense.

The bodies were being brought to district headquarters Mon for post-mortem. The situation was said to be tense. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Thirteen civilians were killed by the security forces in an “ambush” in Nagaland’s Mon district, multiple non-government sources said.

The personnel, said to be para commandos, reportedly mistook the victims as militants and ambushed them, sources said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, December 4, 2021, when the victims were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up truck. They were daily wagers at the coal mine.

Mon District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and other senior officials of the police and civil administration were not available for comments.

Konyak (tribe) leaders in the district said six people had lost their lives on Saturday evening and seven others succumbed to their injuries till Sunday morning.

“Thirteen civilians were killed and 11 civilians injured. Two civilians were also reported missing,” a tribal leader, who visited the spot after the incident, told this newspaper requesting anonymity.

“We want action against the guilty personnel. If justice is not delivered, the families will not receive the bodies,” he said, adding, “We are going to all national and international human rights organisations”.

The bodies were being brought to district headquarters Mon for post-mortem. The situation was said to be tense.

“The coal mine is about 15 km from the victims’ village. They come home every Saturday, spend Sunday with family members and then report for duty on Monday morning,” a Konyak leader said.

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) decided to withdraw from the annual Hornbill Festival which is ongoing at Kisama near state capital Kohima.

The ENPO, which represents six tribes, had adopted a resolution earlier against bloodshed in its area.

“How can we dance at the festival when our people are getting killed?” the Konyak leader asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland civilian Nagaland ambush Nagaland army Nagaland Mon Konyak tribe Hornbill Festival
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp