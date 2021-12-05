STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army felicitates Jammu and Kashmir youth for saving woman from drowning in Chenab

Published: 05th December 2021 07:20 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: A Jammu and Kashmir youth was on Sunday felicitated by the army for saving a woman from drowning in Ramban district, a defence spokesman said.

Mehraj Ahmed of Karol village, who is in his 20s, risked his own life by jumping into the Chenab river to save the woman, who was not known to him, on December 2, the spokesman said.

He said the man exhibited exemplary courage and swimming skills.

"Without caring for his own life, in a herculean effort of 20 minutes, he could save the girl. Though he had no formal training in swimming, the brave boy did not hesitate before diving in the deep river while many onlookers watched helplessly," the spokesman said.

He said the man showed exemplary presence of mind, fearlessness and excellent swimming skills to save the drowning woman.

The army felicitated Mehraj at Chanderkot in Ramban in recognition of his act of bravery, the spokesman said, adding his selfless service would remain a source of inspiration for people.

