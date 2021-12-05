STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam ready with roadmap to take back youths who abjure violence: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the youths who have come back not to be swayed by any promise or assurance and once again forsake the path of peace.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government is working to ensure that militants who abjure violence and return to the mainstream are assimilated into society.

He also urged the youths who have come back not to be swayed by any promise or assurance and once again forsake the path of peace, an official release said here.

Speaking at a function while giving financial benefits as a part of rehabilitation package to ex-NDFB cadres at Tamulpur, Sarma said the state government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for all-round development of Assam wherein adequate space has been created to use the services of disgruntled youths of the state who return to the mainstream.

The chief minister said, "As part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to them with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement to make an Atmanirbhar Assam."

He also said those cadres who have been left out of the rehabilitation programme at present will be included in a later phase so that they can also be empowered economically to strengthen the government's narrative of economic development.

"Rehabilitation of the cadres is one of the important components of the Bodo Accord signed on January 27, 2020. On this occasion, I expressed my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Bodo leaders who took an active role to herald a new era of peace in Assam."

As part of the rehabilitation package, the chief minister presented fixed deposit certificates amounting to Rs 4 lakh each to 1,105 ex-cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), belonging to different factions, who have abjured violence and returned to the mainstream of society, the release said.

Sarma also maintained that as committed by the state government for the promotion of Bodo language and culture, the government is contemplating allowing the students to write state civil service examinations in the Bodo language.

