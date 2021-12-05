STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Confident that Omicron will be defeated: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel after 1st case of variant in state

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Gujarat after his arrival from Zimbabwe, one of the at risk countries.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A day after the first case of Omicron variant was detected in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged people to take necessary precautions and expressed confidence that the new strain of coronavirus would be defeated.

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jamnagar city of the state after his arrival from Zimbabwe, one of the "at risk" countries.

Speaking at an event at Zydus Corporate Park in the city, Patel said thanks to the cooperation of people, the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state are now the lowest in the country.

"For the last several months, the number of new coronavirus cases emerging in Gujarat everyday is the lowest in comparison to other states in the country. It was possible because of people's cooperation. We are gradually coming out from the challenging situation that we have been facing since long," he said in his address.

"Since COVID-19's new variant Omicron has also emerged now, it is imperative that we all remain cautious just like we were during the previous two waves of the pandemic. I am confident that we will be successful in defeating this new variant too," the CM added.

He said that over 120 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far and Gujarat has emerged as a leader in the vaccination drive with nearly 7.5 crore doses given so far.

Patel was addressing people after unveiling an art installation, a handmade COVID-19 art quilt spanning over 22,000 square feet, dedicated to 'Corona warriors'.

Nearly 15,000 handmade pieces of art were woven together as a large quilt and installed on the facade of the headquarters as a tribute to the frontline workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Omicron variant Bhupendra Patel COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp