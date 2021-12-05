STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress names Lalsawta chief of its Mizoram unit

In a letter to Lal Thanhawla, Sonia Gandhi hoped that the rich legacy he has bequeathed will be carried forward by his successor.

Published: 05th December 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday named Lalsawta as the chief of its Mizoram unit after Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of former chief minister Lal Thanhawla from the post.

The party also appointed Thanhawla a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Gandhi on Saturday accepted the resignation of Thanhawla as Mizoram Congress chief and had invited him to join the CWC as a member.

In a letter to Thanhawla, Gandhi hoped that the rich legacy he has bequeathed will be carried forward by his successor.

In a statement on Sunday, the party said Gandhi has appointed Thanhawla as member of the CWC and Lalsawta as the President of Mizoram Congress, with immediate effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Congress Congress Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp