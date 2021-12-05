Economic emergency-like atmosphere in Rajasthan: BJP state working committee

By PTI

The BJP's Rajasthan working committee on Saturday presented a resolution criticising the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over various issues, including law and order and farm loan waiver, and alleged that there is an "economic emergency-like atmosphere" in the state.

In a press briefing, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who is part of the committee, also claimed that fiscal deficit has increased and debt has gone beyond Rs 4.57 lakh crore.

However, Chief Minister Gehlot termed the resolution as a "bundle of lies" and claimed that the BJP is making false statements.

On the first day of a two-day meeting of the state BJP working committee, the party presented the resolution also to express gratitude to the prime minister for the works done by the central government.

Attacking the state government, Rathore said, "There is an economic emergency-like atmosphere in Rajasthan today under Congress rule. Fiscal deficit has increased and debt has gone beyond Rs 4.57 lakh crore."

"The Congress government presented three budgets, the state government did the work of reducing the annual plan in every budget, the government is in economic emergency today," Rathore, who is deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly, said.

He said that leaving all important issues aside, the state government is currently focused on the wedding function of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The wedding is taking place at Sawai Madhopur.

Hitting out at opposition BJP for the resolution, Gehlot said the resolution is a bundle of lies. He said that after the Congress came to power in 2018, the party has won six out of 8 assembly byelections held in the state.

This reflects the people's faith in the governance of Congress, Gehot said. He said that the BJP candidates finished third and fourth in the bypolls, and their security money was forfeited.

"Frightened and outraged by the defeat, the BJP state president, union ministers and other leaders keep making false statements by misusing resources," Gehlot said.

He tweeted that the BJP working committee's resolution is a bundle of lies. "Only lies are written in it on every issue including farmer loan waiver, Kisan Mitra Energy Scheme, Covid management. It is beyond facts and logic," Gehlot said.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come and will endorse this bundle of lies," he said.

"People of the state are intelligent. They have recognised the BJP's character and face. In the past too, the people of Rajasthan have given a befitting reply to the home minister and this time also they will not fall in their trap, no matter how much propaganda they do," Gehlot added. Shah will address the concluding session of the working committee meeting.