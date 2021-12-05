STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as inoculation figure nears 128 crore mark

According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 per cent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose.

Published: 05th December 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala, India, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.61 crore.

"Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

This has been achieved through 1,32,44,514 sessions, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of front line workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

