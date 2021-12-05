STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JDU leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish joins BJP

KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi joined the BJP in Lucknow on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Published: 05th December 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi

JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Janata Dal (United) national general secretary KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi joined the BJP here on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Apart from Tyagi, several workers from different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and other social outfits also became members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The new joinees expressed their faith in the nationalistic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and also in the BJP's mantra of "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

Asked what prompted him to join the saffron party, Tyagi, who is the president of the Delhi Powerlifting Association, told PTI, "I was in election management for a number of years and was planning to enter politics. My father's party is a part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Had I joined the JD(U), people would have accused me of indulging in dynastic politics and said a father was promoting his son, so I decided to join the BJP. I feel that the BJP will perform very well in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls."

He said the decision to join the BJP was "absolutely" his own.

"I asked my father and he told me that he is a very democratic person -- both inside the house and outside -- and that I am free to take my own decision," Tyagi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU KC Tyagi Amrish Tyagi BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp