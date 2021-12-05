JDU leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish joins BJP

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Janata Dal (United) national general secretary KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi joined the BJP here on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Apart from Tyagi, several workers from different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and other social outfits also became members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The new joinees expressed their faith in the nationalistic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and also in the BJP's mantra of "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

Asked what prompted him to join the saffron party, Tyagi, who is the president of the Delhi Powerlifting Association, told PTI, "I was in election management for a number of years and was planning to enter politics. My father's party is a part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Had I joined the JD(U), people would have accused me of indulging in dynastic politics and said a father was promoting his son, so I decided to join the BJP. I feel that the BJP will perform very well in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls."

He said the decision to join the BJP was "absolutely" his own.

"I asked my father and he told me that he is a very democratic person -- both inside the house and outside -- and that I am free to take my own decision," Tyagi said.