'Might be from other state, not Nagaland': BJP leader refutes claims of party MLAs joining TMC

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP leader in Nagaland on Sunday said that no leader from the party was in Kolkata for a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership. The leader, Levi Rengma, said he had checked within the party and was sure that no party leader was in Kolkata. "They could be from some other state of the Northeast," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP sources in Nagaland had said 12 disgruntled party leaders were in Kolkata and they would meet the TMC leadership. The sources also said the 12 of them, who are not sitting MLAs, were unhappy with the style of functioning of a few senior leaders.

The cracks within the BJP developed two years ago. The problem continues to linger despite several district presidents flagging the issue at multiple levels in the party. The BJP has 12 MLAs in the 60-member House.