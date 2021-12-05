STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Might be from other state, not Nagaland': BJP leader refutes claims of party MLAs joining TMC

Earlier in the day, BJP sources in Nagaland had said 12 disgruntled party leaders were in Kolkata and they would meet the TMC leadership.

Published: 05th December 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP leader in Nagaland on Sunday said that no leader from the party was in Kolkata for a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership. The leader, Levi Rengma, said he had checked within the party and was sure that no party leader was in Kolkata. "They could be from some other state of the Northeast," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP sources in Nagaland had said 12 disgruntled party leaders were in Kolkata and they would meet the TMC leadership. The sources also said the 12 of them, who are not sitting MLAs, were unhappy with the style of functioning of a few senior leaders.

The cracks within the BJP developed two years ago. The problem continues to linger despite several district presidents flagging the issue at multiple levels in the party. The BJP has 12 MLAs in the 60-member House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP defections Trinamool Congress BJP Levi Rengma Nagaland Nagaland BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp