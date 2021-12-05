STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National security in safe hands, says Uttarakhand governor Gurmit Singh

Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd) said he feels proud to witness a 'change' in Indian politics where national security and national feelings are prioritised and hard decisions taken for the country.

Published: 05th December 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KAPURTHALA: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd) on Sunday said the national security is in safe hands that can defend the country from any external threat.

Singh said he feels proud to witness a "change" in Indian politics where national security and national feelings are prioritised and hard decisions taken for the country.

The governor was at his alma mater Sainik School Kapurthala for the 'old boys meet'.

He paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifice of commanding officer Col Santosh Babu, also an alumnus of a Sainik School, who laid down his life while leading his troops against the "vicious" Chinese attack at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year.

Singh said it is a matter of pride for the school as its cadet has become the governor of Uttarakhand.

He said the Centre has decided to increase Sainik Schools from 33 to 100 in the country.

The school principal Col Prashant Saxena said more than 850 cadets of the institution had joined the armed forces and risen to the ranks of lieutenant generals, major generals and brigadiers.

Singh met his former classmates and clicked pictures with them.

He recalled his days in the school where he studied from 1967 to 1973 before joining the National Defence Academy.

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the memorial in the school and was presented a guard of honour by school cadets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt General Gurmit Singh Uttarakhand Governor National Security
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp