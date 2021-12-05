NIA files chargesheet against three for hurling bombs at office of West Bengal MLA Pawan Kumar Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a chargesheet against three people for allegedly hurling bombs at the office premises of a West Bengal MLA, an official said on Sunday.

Sonu Jaiswal, Arif Akhtar and Rahul Kumar have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to hurling of several bombs adjacent to the office gate of MLA Pawan Kumar Singh in September, targeting him and his family members, the NIA official said.

A case was registered at North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal and it was re-registered by the NIA in September, the official said.

Investigation has revealed that all three accused had conspired to commit the crime by using explosives with an intent to destroy the property, the NIA said, adding that further probe is continuing.