STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA files chargesheet against three for hurling bombs at office of West Bengal MLA Pawan Kumar Singh

A case was registered at North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal and it was re-registered by the NIA in September, the official said.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a chargesheet against three people for allegedly hurling bombs at the office premises of a West Bengal MLA, an official said on Sunday.

Sonu Jaiswal, Arif Akhtar and Rahul Kumar have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to hurling of several bombs adjacent to the office gate of MLA Pawan Kumar Singh in September, targeting him and his family members, the NIA official said.

A case was registered at North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal and it was re-registered by the NIA in September, the official said.

Investigation has revealed that all three accused had conspired to commit the crime by using explosives with an intent to destroy the property, the NIA said, adding that further probe is continuing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA West Bengal Pawan Kumar Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp