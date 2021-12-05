STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against terror operative in Jammu

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an operative of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terror outfit in a case related to the recovery of arms, explosives and heroin in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The agency had earlier filed two charge sheets against nine persons -- seven on June 24 and two on October 4 -- in the case after taking over the probe on March 16.

The case was initially registered at Mendhar police station in Poonch on December 27 last year following the recovery of arms and ammunition, explosive substances, heroin belonging to the terror organisation TuM and its offshoot Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The supplementary charge sheet against accused Mohd Nakeen Khan alias Nakeem Ali of Sandote was filed in a special court here on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

"Investigation by the NIA has unearthed the conspiracy hatched by Khan along with other charge-sheeted accused and handlers of TuM/JKGF who were operating from across the border and had facilitated transportation of arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics from the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot to interior areas of Poonch," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said further investigation in the case continues.

